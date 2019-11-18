Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Politics, Middle East

Yemen gov't returns to Aden under power-sharing deal

Arrival comes as part of Riyadh agreement

Abdullah Ahmad   | 18.11.2019
Yemen gov't returns to Aden under power-sharing deal File Photo

ADEN, Yemen

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik and his government ministers returned to the port city of Aden on Monday under a power-sharing deal with southern separatists.

"Abdulmalik and five ministers returned to Aden in implementation of the Riyadh agreement," a government source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The ministers had planned to arrive in Aden last week, but their return was delayed due to differences over interpreting the terms of the deal.

The deal, signed by the government and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), aims to end the conflict over several southern cities, including Aden.

The agreement states that STC shares half of the portfolios of the Cabinet that should not exceed 24 ministers and ensures its participation in the government delegation for consultations on the final political solution with Houthi rebels.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including numerous civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

*Ibahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Football may further strengthen Turkey-Somalia relations
OPINION - Global wheel of justice begins to turn for Rohingya
Europe must own up to its people in ranks of Daesh/ISIS
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM in context of new social movements
'Deutsch!' New German initiative seems intent on racializing imams

Related news

Yemen gov't returns to Aden under power-sharing deal

Yemen gov't returns to Aden under power-sharing deal

2 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemen border

Oman keen to promote peaceful solutions: Sultan Qaboos

BRICS vow to fight for multipolar international order

BRICS vow to fight for multipolar international order
Dozens of Houthi rebels killed in western Yemen clashes

Dozens of Houthi rebels killed in western Yemen clashes
Gov't forces thwart rebel attack in Yemen's Taiz

Gov't forces thwart rebel attack in Yemen's Taiz