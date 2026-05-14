Maritime agency says ship taken by ‘unauthorized personnel’ northeast of Fujairah

Vessel seized off UAE coast, headed toward Iranian waters: UK maritime agency Maritime agency says ship taken by ‘unauthorized personnel’ northeast of Fujairah

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Thursday that a vessel was seized by “unauthorized personnel” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and was heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

In a statement, the maritime agency said it received a report of an incident approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah.

It said the ship's company security officer reported that “the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel while at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters.”

The agency said it continues to investigate the incident and advised vessels in the area to report any suspicious activity.

No details were immediately available regarding the identity of the vessel or those involved in the seizure.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.