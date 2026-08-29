Tehran governor says more than 1,200 electricity infrastructure sites across province targeted in attacks during US-Israeli war

US naval blockade put Iran under ‘exceptional’ conditions during war: Tehran governor Tehran governor says more than 1,200 electricity infrastructure sites across province targeted in attacks during US-Israeli war

The US naval blockade imposed on Iran created “very exceptional and unique” conditions for running the country during the war, Tehran Governor Mohammad-Sadeq Motamedian said Saturday.

Speaking on a television program, Motamedian said Iran had faced intensified sanctions alongside attacks on the country’s infrastructure and the naval blockade, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

“The blockade imposed on our country in the maritime domain meant that managing the country took place under truly exceptional and unique conditions,” he said.

Motamedian said infrastructure across Iran, particularly in Tehran, had come under attack during the war, noting that the capital was a major focus of US-Israeli attacks.

He said more than 1,200 electricity infrastructure sites across Tehran province were targeted in attacks during the US-Israeli war, but authorities managed to restore services within a short period.

Water infrastructure was also damaged but quickly repaired, while telecommunications and gas infrastructure were also affected, he added.

He also said sanctions against Iran were intensified during the war, adding further pressure on the country’s economy.

The US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28, with attacks targeting military, nuclear, and infrastructure sites across the country. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US military facilities in the region.

The conflict also extended to maritime routes, with the US imposing a naval blockade on Iran, and Tehran restricting passage through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding on June 18 aimed at ending hostilities. The arrangement included provisions concerning the US naval blockade and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, but tensions later resumed, with the implementation of the agreement remaining a point of dispute between Tehran and Washington.