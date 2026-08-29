There were no immediate reports of casualties from new attacks

Israel continues attacks across southern Lebanon There were no immediate reports of casualties from new attacks

Israel continued its attacks across several areas of southern Lebanon on Saturday, using artillery shelling, airstrikes, explosions and deliberately setting fires, with most of the attacks concentrated in Nabatieh province.

Two explosions occurred near the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), which provided no immediate information about casualties or damage

An Israeli drone later carried out a strike on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa at around 8.55 am local time (0555GMT), NNA reported.

A second Israeli drone strike targeted the same town at around 9.40 am local time (0640GMT), according to the agency.

Separately, Israeli forces set fire to homes in the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun, NNA said.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes an area between the Al-Deir neighborhood and the Ali al-Taher hills on the northern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, reported NNA.

“Israel has no intention of withdrawing from the Ali al-Taher hills despite US pressure to continue its withdrawal,” the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported Saturday.

The position runs counter to a US-sponsored negotiation process aimed at completing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike between the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiyah and Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr, according to NNA.

In the Bint Jbeil district, the agency said Israeli artillery shelled the town of Haris. Warplanes also launched two airstrikes on the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district.

​​​​​​​There were no immediate reports of casualties from the new attacks.