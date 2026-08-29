2 foreign journalists injured after being severely beaten by occupiers in Jalud town, local sources say

14 Palestinians, 2 foreign journalists injured in attacks by Israeli army, occupiers in occupied West Bank 2 foreign journalists injured after being severely beaten by occupiers in Jalud town, local sources say

3 Palestinians, including 2 elderly women, injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in Ramallah

At least 14 Palestinians and two foreign journalists were injured Saturday in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal occupiers across the occupied West Bank, officials and medics said.

Abdel Azim Wadi, the mayor of Qusra in the northern West Bank, told Anadolu that dozens of occupiers attacked a Palestinian home in the town’s Ras al-Ain area, firing tear gas and hurling stones.

Around seven people were injured inside and around the house, mostly from tear gas inhalation, and were treated at the scene, he said.

Wadi said a siege imposed by illegal occupiers around three houses in the town has continued for the 21st consecutive day, leaving the families struggling to obtain food, water and other daily necessities.

In the nearby Jalud town, occupiers attacked a Palestinian family and two foreign journalists accompanying them, local sources told Anadolu.

A Palestinian man and his wife suffered bruises and were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the two journalists sustained wounds, one to the hand and the other to the back, after being severely beaten by the occupiers, the sources said, without providing further details about their identities.

Earlier, The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its crews treated two people wounded by Israeli army fire in the Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh, the central West Bank.

One of those injured was a 15-year-old child, while the other, a young man, was shot in the foot, it said, adding that both were transferred to a hospital.

Separately, three Palestinians, including two elderly women, were injured in attacks by Israeli occupiers in Ramallah province.

Local sources told Anadolu that Abdel Fattah Hamayel was severely beaten by a group of occupiers while heading to his land in the Al-Ras area between the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

The occupiers also stole his vehicle before he was taken to the Abu Falah Medical Center for treatment, the sources said.

In the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 65, were injured when Israeli occupiers attacked them while they were picking figs on their land.

The two women suffered bruises and wounds, while the attackers stole their phones and a vehicle key, according to local sources.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli occupiers also carried out provocative tours of agricultural land in the Khalayel al-Louz area southeast of Bethlehem, local sources said.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli soldiers and occupiers carried out 2,256 attacks against Palestinians, their land, and property in July, including 1,458 by Israeli forces and 798 by occupiers.

Israeli forces conduct military incursions across the occupied West Bank on a near-daily basis, often involving gunfire, home raids, and arrests.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, alongside the expansion of illegal settlements and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.