Crossing between Gaza, Egypt reopened for movement of limited number of people in both directions, says spokesman

UN resumes medical evacuations through Rafah crossing as Gaza access improves Crossing between Gaza, Egypt reopened for movement of limited number of people in both directions, says spokesman

The UN has resumed support for medical evacuations from the Gaza Strip following the reopening of the Rafah border crossing, a UN spokesman said Wednesday, offering a limited but significant boost to humanitarian operations in the occupied territory.

The crossing between Gaza and Egypt had reopened for the movement of a limited number of people in both directions, deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

"Today, the UN and its partners resumed our support for the medical evacuation of people seeking treatment outside of Gaza, and we've also offered to help those returning to Gaza. This follows a short closure of the crossing by the Israeli authorities earlier this week," he added.

Haq also noted progress in the movement of humanitarian cargo following the reopening of the Kerem Shalom, or Karem Abu Salem, crossing on Tuesday.

"You will recall that the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing re-opened yesterday for the offloading of cargo to enter Gaza," he said, adding that aid teams were able to collect food and fuel from the crossing on Tuesday, with additional collection operations continuing on Wednesday.

Despite the developments, Haq cautioned that humanitarian access remains constrained.

"However, our colleagues warn that Kerem Shalom remains the only crossing point for cargo to enter Gaza, which results in congestion and limits to our operations," he added.