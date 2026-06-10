Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis exchange views on Türkiye-Greece relations and regional cooperation on sidelines of SEECP summit in Sofia

Türkiye, Greece discuss regional cooperation as Fidan calls for calm in Eastern Mediterranean Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis exchange views on Türkiye-Greece relations and regional cooperation on sidelines of SEECP summit in Sofia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday met his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis in Bulgaria's capital Sofia on the sidelines of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit of Heads of State and Government.

According to a statement shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on its Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the meeting took place during the SEECP summit in Sofia.

Diplomatic sources said the two ministers discussed Türkiye-Greece relations and regional cooperation.

Fidan also met Denis Becirovic, chair of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Bosniak member of the Presidency, on the sidelines of the summit.

Fidan said the draft maritime jurisdiction legislation currently on the agenda of the Turkish parliament is a matter of domestic legislation, stressing that Türkiye respects international law and good neighborly relations.

He said Türkiye expects the same level of respect from all its neighbors and described as regrettable statements made by certain circles based on incomplete information regarding the draft law.

Fidan warned that such remarks could negatively affect bilateral relations and called for a more responsible approach.

Emphasizing that the Eastern Mediterranean should be an area of cooperation rather than tension, he also underlined the importance of avoiding steps that could harm regional stability or be directed against Türkiye.