'We are keen to move forward expeditiously and constructively in support of Syria,' Claudio Cordone tells Security Council

UN envoy warns of persistent instability in Syria despite progress on political integration 'We are keen to move forward expeditiously and constructively in support of Syria,' Claudio Cordone tells Security Council

Syria has made some progress toward political integration and accountability, but continued military tensions, economic hardship, and violations of sovereignty remain major obstacles to stability, a senior UN official said Friday.

"Since I briefed the council from Damascus three weeks ago, we have seen progress towards accountability and sustained international and regional engagement, while unresolved tensions, economic hardship, and repeated violations of Syria’s sovereignty persist," deputy special envoy of the secretary-general for Syria, Claudio Cordone, virtually told a UN Security Council meeting.

Cordone highlighted ongoing efforts to implement the Jan. 29 agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeast of the country. He said repeated visits by SDF representatives to Damascus had advanced discussions on military and institutional integration.

“It is our understanding that four brigades will be integrated into the national army structure,” Cordone said, adding that talks continue over the incorporation of additional SDF units, including female military forces, as well as civilian institutions and education policies.

He also noted that local authorities in Hasakeh had agreed on a preliminary roadmap for implementing the agreement and expressed hope for faster progress, particularly regarding the release of prisoners.

Despite those developments, Cordone warned that regional tensions continue to undermine stability.

“We remain deeply concerned by the ongoing presence and military activities of the Israel Defense Forces east of the ceasefire line, in violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement,” he said.

According to Cordone, Israeli incursions, shelling, and other military operations were reported in Quneitra and Daraa, alongside restrictions on civilian movement and the detention of Syrians.

"These actions violate Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, threaten Syria’s stability and harm civilians. I reiterate our call on Israel to cease violations and adhere to the 1974 agreement.

"I also call on Israel to clarify the fate of detained Syrians and release all those held in breach of international law," he said.

Cordone said Syrian authorities have continued efforts to prevent the country from becoming entangled in wider regional conflicts.

“The Syrian authorities have reiterated that Syrian territory should not be used to widen conflict and continued to take effective security measures accordingly,” he told the council.

He warned of the economic conditions in Syria.

“Syrians continue to face high prices, reduced purchasing power, significant increase in the cost of electricity and uneven access to basic services, while ongoing regional tensions further disrupt trade flows and energy supplies,” he said.

Cordone announced that he will return to Damascus next week for further discussions with Syrian officials regarding the political transition and the future role of the UN in the country.

“I hope to reach soon an understanding with the government on broad areas for cooperation,” he said, including discussions on relocating UN staff currently based in Geneva to Damascus.

“We are keen to move forward expeditiously and constructively in support of Syria, in line with this council’s expectations and Syria’s national priorities,” Cordone added.