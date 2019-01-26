Turkish base in N. Iraq attacked after PKK provocation

By Yildiz Nevin Gundogmus

ANKARA

A base belonging to Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq was attacked after PKK terror group's provocation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of the provocation of the PKK terrorist organization, an attack took place in our base area located in northern Iraq," the ministry said in a statement.

There was a partial damage to vehicles and equipment in the attack, it said, adding that necessary measures were being taken regarding the incident.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.