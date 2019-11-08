Turkey: Ammunition for YPG/PKK weapons seized in Syria
Search activities in area of Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria seize 285 packs of ammunition
ANKARA
A large amount of ammunition for the heavy arms belonging to the YPG/PKK terror group has been seized during Turkey’s anti-terror operation area in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Friday.
“In this regard, 285 ammunition packs for heavy arms were captured in Tal Abyad, the majority of which was ammunition for mortars belonging to YPG/PKK terrorists,” the ministry said on Twitter.
Search activities are ongoing in the operation area, it added.
Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.