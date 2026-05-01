'Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed,' US president says, adding Pakistan-mediated talks continue as Strait of Hormuz remains closed

Trump says he is 'not satisfied' with Iran's proposal, citing demands he cannot agree to 'Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed,' US president says, adding Pakistan-mediated talks continue as Strait of Hormuz remains closed

US President Donald Trump said he is not satisfied with Iran’s latest ceasefire proposal, and that Tehran is asking for things he cannot agree to.

“They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied,” Trump told reporters before he departed the White House.

Asked why he is not satisfied with Iran’s proposal, Trump said, “They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to."

“Right now, we have negotiations going on. They're not getting there. They are very disjointed,” said Trump. “They're not able to get along with each other as leaders. They don't know who the leader is.”

“They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up,” he added.

He said negotiations are continuing with Pakistan's involvement, praising officials in Islamabad for working with Washington, but cautioned that “the trip is a very long one.”

​​​​​​​Despite what he described as some “strides” in talks, Trump said, “I'm not sure if they ever get there.”

The president also linked a potential end to the war to global energy markets, saying oil shipments currently stuck near the Strait of Hormuz could soon move.

“When the war ends, gasoline prices will go down to below what they were,” he said.

Later, addressing supporters in the state of Florida, Trump said Iran is "not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have."

"And we’re going to get this thing done properly. We’re not going to leave early, and have the problem arise in three more years," he said to applause.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was announced April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.

*Michael Hernandez contributed to this report from Washington