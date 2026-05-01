Lebanon death toll since March 2 Israeli offensive surpasses 2,600 Health Ministry says 32 killed, 74 injured in Israeli raids over past 24 hours

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 has reached 2,618, with 8,094 people injured, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said 32 people were killed and 74 others were injured as a result of Israeli raids over the past 24 hours.

Israel launched an offensive in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s retaliation linked to the Iran conflict, displacing more than 1 million people.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

Israel also maintains what it describes as a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon, saying it is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.