Trump 'has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv,' says Iran’s foreign minister

Tehran vows ‘immediate powerful response’ to threats against Iranian people, leadership Trump 'has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv,' says Iran’s foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that any threat against the Iranian people and leadership "will receive an immediate powerful response."

"The terms of the Islamabad MoU are crystal clear and public for all to see," Araghchi wrote on the US social media platform X.

US President Donald Trump "has committed the US to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv," he said. "If they ignore their master, Iran will school them."

The minister posted his remarks alongside what appeared to be a screenshot of a news report in which Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death."

The comments come as a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on June 18 after it was electronically signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The agreement provides a framework for ending the war that began in late February and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional security arrangements.

