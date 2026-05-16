Syrian president, US envoy discuss developments in Syria, region Ahmad al-Sharaa, Tom Barrack also discuss economic cooperation during meeting in Damascus

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa Saturday met with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss developments in Syria and the region, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The meeting took place at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

SANA reported the two sides discussed “developments in Syria and the region, and ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Barrack’s visit comes as US-Iran negotiations mediated by Pakistan remain stalled, amid concerns the fragile truce in effect since April 8 could collapse if no agreement is reached to end the war that has driven up energy prices and inflation.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies in Gulf countries, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.