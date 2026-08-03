Nechirvan Barzani’s visit marks 1st trip by KRG leader to Syria since Assad's fall in December 2024

Syrian president, Iraqi Kurdish regional leader discuss economic ties, regional developments Nechirvan Barzani’s visit marks 1st trip by KRG leader to Syria since Assad's fall in December 2024

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus on Monday with the president of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, to discuss economic cooperation, bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to the Syrian presidency, Sharaa received Barzani and his accompanying delegation at the People's Palace in Damascus in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The two sides discussed relations between Syria and the KRG and ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination, particularly in the economic field, the presidency said.

They also reviewed the latest regional developments and a number of issues of mutual interest, the statement said, adding that the talks aimed at supporting security, stability and broader regional cooperation.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Barzani said he was “pleased to have visited Damascus” at Sharaa’s invitation.

“After many years of hardship, Syria now has a historic opportunity to recover, rebuild, and prosper,” he said.

Barzani expressed his “confidence in President Sharaa’s vision” and his belief that, under his leadership, Syria could “advance toward greater stability, prosperity, and a brighter future for all its people.”

“I reaffirmed our support for a stable and united Syria, where the rights of all ethnic and religious communities are protected,” he added.

Barzani said he discussed with Sharaa “the importance of Syria playing a constructive role in advancing regional peace and security.”

The visit marks the first by the KRG leader to Syria since Bashar al-Assad's regime collapsed in December 2024.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Sharaa and Barzani first met on April 11, 2025, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye. They met again on April 17, 2026, during the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.