Joseph Aoun says long-awaited indictment is essential to uncover truth and hold those responsible accountable as Lebanon marks 6th anniversary of disaster

Lebanese president calls on judiciary to issue indictment in Beirut port blast probe Joseph Aoun says long-awaited indictment is essential to uncover truth and hold those responsible accountable as Lebanon marks 6th anniversary of disaster

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday called on the country's judiciary to issue a long-awaited indictment in investigations into the 2020 Beirut port explosion, saying “justice can no longer be delayed.”

In a presidency statement marking the sixth anniversary of the disaster, Aoun said the explosion was “not merely a moment of mourning, but a permanent reminder of a duty that does not expire: the duty of truth, justice and accountability.”

“The issuance of the indictment by the judicial investigator has become a necessity that can no longer tolerate further delay,” he said.

Aoun stressed that justice “is not about revenge” but about establishing the truth in full and holding accountable “everyone who was negligent, failed in their duties or caused this catastrophe, regardless of their position or status.”

“Justice is indivisible, and the law applies to everyone equally,” he said.

He called on the Lebanese judiciary to demonstrate its independence and ability to deliver justice for the victims, describing the indictment as “a right owed by the martyrs to the living” and to the families who have waited years for answers.

The anticipated indictment is expected to be issued by lead investigator Judge Tarek Bitar and will formally determine criminal responsibility and bring charges against suspects before referring the case to Lebanon's Judicial Council for trial.

The investigation, however, has faced years of political and judicial obstacles, and no indictment has yet been issued.

On Aug. 4, 2020, a massive explosion at the Port of Beirut killed more than 220 people and injured around 7,000 others, while causing widespread destruction across the Lebanese capital.

​​​​​​​According to official estimates, the blast originated in Warehouse 12, where about 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate confiscated from a cargo ship had been stored since 2014.