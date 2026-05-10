Foreign Ministry says Seoul not to prejudge responsibility for incident

South Korea briefs Iranian envoy after probe finds vessel hit by 2 projectiles Foreign Ministry says Seoul not to prejudge responsibility for incident

South Korea briefed the Iranian ambassador on Sunday on the findings of a probe into the recent fire and explosion aboard a South Korean-operated vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, Yonhap news reported.

A seven-member investigation team concluded that two separate projectiles hit the HMM NAMU vessel on Monday, causing the explosion and fire.

The vessel, operated by HMM Co., was carrying 24 crew members, including six South Koreans and 18 foreign nationals, all of whom were confirmed safe.

The ship was towed to a port in Dubai on Friday for inspection, while a special government team was dispatched there to investigate the cause of the incident.

"The investigation confirmed that unidentified airborne objects struck the stern of the HMM (vessel)," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It added that two separate objects hit the vessel approximately one minute apart.

The exact type or size of the objects could not be identified, the ministry said, citing certain "limitations," adding: "The government will conduct further analysis of debris collected at the scene."

Ministry spokesman Park II said they would not prejudge responsibility for the incident for now.

The government will "thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and pursue all possible measures, including cooperation with the international community, to prevent a recurrence and ensure the safety of South Korean citizens," he added.

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul earlier denied any involvement in the incident.

Regional tensions intensified after US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a specified deadline, giving way to further diplomacy.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.