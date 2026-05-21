Ben-Gvir’s statements and images showing his treatment of Gaza flotilla activists are ‘disturbing’ and ‘unacceptable,’ Development Minister Radovan says

German minister slams Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Ben-Gvir’s statements and images showing his treatment of Gaza flotilla activists are ‘disturbing’ and ‘unacceptable,’ Development Minister Radovan says

Germany's Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan on Thursday sharply criticized Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for mistreating Gaza aid flotilla activists after their illegal detention.

“The images and statements from Israeli Police Minister Ben-Gvir are disturbing and unacceptable,” she said in a statement, renewing her call for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza amid the dire situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“Every effort must be made to ensure that people in need receive aid safely, quickly, and without hindrance,” Radovan said. “This requires reliable access and the authorization of support from international organizations—in accordance with international law. Humanity must never be negotiable.”

Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media Wednesday showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after posting the minute-long video.

Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters on Monday, detaining all activists on board. The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.