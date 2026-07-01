Incident follows Iran’s new navigation rules for commercial vessels under Islamabad MoU with Washington, requiring designated routes and coordination with Iranian authorities for safe passage

Ship runs aground in Hormuz after leaving Iran-designated route: Reports Incident follows Iran’s new navigation rules for commercial vessels under Islamabad MoU with Washington, requiring designated routes and coordination with Iranian authorities for safe passage

A foreign vessel ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday after deviating from a navigation route designated by Iranian authorities, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

It reported that the ship left the assigned transit lane before running aground in the strategic waterway.

No immediate information was available on the vessel’s identity or flag.

The incident comes after Iran introduced new navigation procedures for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Tehran. The rules require vessels to follow designated routes and coordinate passage with Iranian authorities to ensure safe navigation.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Thursday that safe passage through the strait is only possible via Tehran-approved routes, calling any uncoordinated navigation “unacceptable” and “completely dangerous.”

Under the memorandum’s fifth clause, Iran has committed to facilitating safe passage for commercial vessels through the strait for 60 days while carrying out mine-clearance operations.