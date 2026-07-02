In phone call, leaders stress regional coordination and diplomatic efforts as Doha continues supporting US-Iran talks under joint mediation initiative with Pakistan

Qatar's emir, Syrian president discuss US-Iran negotiations In phone call, leaders stress regional coordination and diplomatic efforts as Doha continues supporting US-Iran talks under joint mediation initiative with Pakistan

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed regional developments, including the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

The report said the two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries.

They exchanged views on regional developments, particularly progress in negotiations between the US and Iran under a memorandum of understanding reached by the two sides, as well as efforts to advance diplomatic solutions aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.

The Qatari emir stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation among regional countries, while supporting regional and international efforts to promote de-escalation and preserve regional security and stability.

Earlier Wednesday, Sheikh Tamim told US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during a meeting in Doha that Qatar, in partnership with Pakistan, would continue supporting negotiations under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding in pursuit of a "comprehensive and sustainable" settlement that strengthens regional security, according to the Amiri Court.

Iran and the US reached the memorandum of understanding on June 18, providing for a ceasefire, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iran, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Technical negotiations between Washington and Tehran began in Switzerland on June 21 under joint Qatari-Pakistani mediation as part of implementing the agreement.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio