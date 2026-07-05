'Maritime navigation activities can now resume normally for all types of maritime vessels & ships,' says Qatari Transport Ministry

Qatar resumes all maritime activity after week-long pause 'Maritime navigation activities can now resume normally for all types of maritime vessels & ships,' says Qatari Transport Ministry

Qatar announced on Sunday that all maritime navigation activities would resume with immediate effect after nearly a week of suspension.

"Maritime navigation activities can now resume normally for all types of maritime vessels & ships, as of the date of this announcement," the Transport Ministry said on the US social media company X.

It also called on "everyone to abide by the maritime regulations & instructions in effect, to ensure highest levels of safety & security for all trips."

The move reverses a June 29 advisory that suspended sailing and fishing activities until further notice while exempting commercial shipping.

Doha did not explain the reasons for the June 29 measure. However, it came a day after the Qatari authorities said one national had been killed after sustaining shrapnel injuries during "military operations in the region" following the disappearance of his vessel.