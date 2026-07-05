Leaders expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks, and challenges at strategic level, says Türkiye's communications director

NATO summit in Ankara to focus on investments in defense, Euro-Atlantic threats Leaders expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks, and challenges at strategic level, says Türkiye's communications director

The NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 will focus on steps to increase defense investments, and the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Sunday.

The leaders are expected to discuss Euro-Atlantic threats, risks and challenges at a strategic level, Duran said in a statement.

As part of the summit, Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan will host the visiting heads of state and government and their spouses at a reception and dinner to be held at the presidential complex on July 7.

The North Atlantic Council will convene on July 8, hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the level of allied heads of state and government.

Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit.

‘Seal of the Future’

In a separate post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye is strengthening its weight in the international system by hosting critical summits that shape world politics, including the NATO summit, the Organization of Turkic States summit and COP31.

“Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we continue to be the voice of global conscience and diplomacy in every field, from mediation to humanitarian aid,” Duran said, sharing a video prepared by the Communications Directorate under the title “Seal of the Future.”

“With this historic responsibility we have undertaken in building regional stability and designing a common future, we are putting the seal of the future on global diplomacy for a fairer world. Türkiye will continue to be the permanent address of peace and cooperation,” he added.