Qatari emir welcomes diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions as Trump says understandings with Tehran gained broad approval

Qatar emir, Trump discuss progress in US-Iran understandings Qatari emir welcomes diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions as Trump says understandings with Tehran gained broad approval

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed progress in understandings reached between Washington and Tehran on Thursday, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

The discussion came during a phone call between the Qatari emir and Trump that focused on bilateral ties and regional and international developments, particularly diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region, the statement said.

The statement said the two leaders “reviewed the results of consultations and understandings” reached between the US and Iran, which have led to “progress on issues under discussion within the negotiating track.”

Sheikh Tamim welcomed efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

He reaffirmed Qatar’s support for initiatives aimed at strengthening regional and international security and stability, while enhancing prospects for peace and cooperation among countries in the region, the statement said.

The Qatari emir further thanked Trump for his efforts in supporting de-escalation initiatives.

The US president, for his part, said the understandings reached “had received the approval of all relevant parties, with the participation and support of several brotherly and friendly countries, including Qatar, while efforts continue to complete the final procedures in preparation for announcing the arrangements for signing the agreement,” the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, Trump announced that he had canceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday evening.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others,” he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

He noted that “the Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized -- Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly.”

US forces carried out a second day of strikes against multiple targets in Iran on Thursday following the downing of an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), for its part, said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime.