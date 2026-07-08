Emergency crews restore electricity to some affected areas while work continues to fully restore supply

Power outages hit several areas in Kuwait after transmission line failure Emergency crews restore electricity to some affected areas while work continues to fully restore supply

Several areas across Kuwait were hit by power outages early Wednesday after multiple electricity transmission lines failed, said the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

The ministry said the outages left several areas without electricity and prompted the activation of its emergency response plan to identify the cause of the disruption and restore power as quickly as possible.

In a later update, the ministry said electricity had been restored to several affected areas.

Emergency crews continued working to fully restore supply, it added.