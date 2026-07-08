Cairo expresses solidarity with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and calls for respect for international law, freedom of navigation

Egypt condemns attacks on Qatari, Saudi vessels in Strait of Hormuz Cairo expresses solidarity with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and calls for respect for international law, freedom of navigation

Egypt on Tuesday condemned what it described as Iran's attacks on Qatari and Saudi vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the incidents violated international law and threatened maritime security and global energy supplies.

In two statements, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Cairo's rejection of actions that threaten regional security and stability or endanger freedom of navigation in international waterways.

Egypt expressed solidarity with Qatar and Saudi Arabia and called for adherence to international law and an immediate halt to actions that could further escalate regional tensions.

Earlier Tuesday, Qatar summoned Iran's deputy ambassador in Doha to protest what it said was an attack on a Qatari vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar called on Tehran to immediately stop actions that threaten regional security and global energy supplies.

Saudi Arabia also accused Iran of attacking a Saudi oil tanker transiting the strategic waterway, saying the incident endangered international navigation and global energy security.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, claimed a Qatari tanker was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces while transiting the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.