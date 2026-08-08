Muscat condemns repeated attacks on ships transiting strategic waterway, warns against actions that could undermine negotiations

Oman says Strait of Hormuz talks progressing in 'positive' atmosphere Muscat condemns repeated attacks on ships transiting strategic waterway, warns against actions that could undermine negotiations

Oman said Saturday that negotiations on navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz were progressing in a "positive and constructive atmosphere," while condemning repeated attacks on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

In a statement, the Omani Foreign Ministry said repeated attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz violated international law and the sovereignty of regional waters, while threatening maritime safety and regional security and stability.

The ministry stressed the importance of avoiding any actions that could affect the ongoing negotiations or the progress achieved, saying the talks should continue in a manner that takes into account the interests of all parties.

The statement came hours after the United Arab Emirates accused Iran of targeting an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) vessel with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

ADNOC said no injuries were reported and that the situation had been brought under control. Iran had not publicly commented on the allegation.

Earlier Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran and Muscat were "very close" to reaching an agreement on new shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi said negotiations with Oman were focused on the legal framework and management of the strategic waterway, including determining a new traffic route.