Oman says it is 'fully committed' to obligations stemming from UN Convention on Law of Sea, urges all parties to abide by international law

Oman says it continues 'transparent, neutral cooperation’ with all parties over Hormuz Oman says it is 'fully committed' to obligations stemming from UN Convention on Law of Sea, urges all parties to abide by international law

Oman said on Tuesday that it continues "transparent and neutral cooperation” with all parties to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US over the waterway.

"Oman continues its transparent and neutral cooperation with all parties to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait, in full compliance with international law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Sultanate of Oman remains fully committed to its obligations as a State Party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and calls on all parties to respect and abide by international law," it added.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would likely take control of operations in the strait and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

Iran’s military, for its part, vowed that it will not allow the US to "interfere" in the strait's management.

Meanwhile, Oman condemned Houthi missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, and expressed solidarity with Riyadh's efforts “to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.”

On Monday, Saudi air defenses intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis from Yemen. The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces struck the Sanaa airport runway after the Houthi group prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of the Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​​