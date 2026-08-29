'We will continue our fight for Trabzonspor with the same faith, the same determination and the same sense of responsibility,' says head coach

Fatih Tekke commits to Trabzonspor after resignation rejected 'We will continue our fight for Trabzonspor with the same faith, the same determination and the same sense of responsibility,' says head coach

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke said Friday he will continue leading the Turkish club with determination after the board rejected his resignation following the team's elimination from the UEFA Europa League playoff.

Tekke said in a statement on the club's website that he decided to resign on his own initiative amid the “emotional turmoil” following the 4-0 defeat to Hungary's Ferencvaros.

Tekke thanked Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan, the board, players and coaching staff for their support.

“I would also like to thank our Chairman, Mr Ertugrul Dogan, who has shown his trust and support in me since yesterday, as well as our board of directors, my players and my coaching staff. We have a very strong and very valuable squad. As I said yesterday, we will be a very good team. We will address our shortcomings, grow stronger with each passing day, and put up the fight that Trabzonspor deserves.”

Tekke said the club has major goals to achieve in the league and in Europe.

“I believe in this team’s strength, in the character of my players, and in what we can achieve together. Now is the time to draw a line under last night’s result and look ahead. It is time to fight together, rise up together and unite behind the victories we will achieve together. We will continue our fight for Trabzonspor with the same faith, the same determination and the same sense of responsibility.”

The 48-year-old former Trabzonspor captain announced his resignation in an interview Thursday after the team suffered a 4-0 away defeat to Ferencvaros and was eliminated from the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

Trabzonspor's board later rejected his resignation, saying Tekke would remain in charge and lead the team in its upcoming Turkish Super Lig match against Amedspor.

Tekke took charge of Trabzonspor in March 2025 and guided the Black Sea club to third place in the Turkish Super Lig with 69 points last season, as well as the Turkish Cup title.