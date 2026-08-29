7 injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Rostov region Falling debris damages apartment buildings, triggers forest fire as residents evacuated to temporary shelters

A large-scale Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s southern Rostov region resulted in multiple injuries and forced the evacuation of residential buildings, an official said Saturday.

“Seven people were injured as a result of a massive enemy attack,” Gov. Yuriy Slyusar confirmed on Telegram, adding that four victims were hospitalized in Rostov-on-Don, the regional capital. One individual is in serious condition following the nighttime assault, he said.

In the Proletarsky district, debris from a falling unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) damaged two apartment complexes, prompting emergency services to relocate residents to a temporary shelter.

In the Aksaysky district, authorities discovered drone fragments at a warehouse and reported a fire in a nearby forest belt.

Private homes were damaged in the Bagayevsky district, though no casualties were recorded.

Slyusar warned that the drone threat persists, advising residents to remain indoors and away from windows.



The Ukrainian government has not yet issued a statement on the strike.