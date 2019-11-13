Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Netanyahu vows to continue attacks against Gaza

Israeli premier says during special Cabinet meeting that Islamic Jihad has 'no option' but to cease rocket attacks

AbdelRaouf Arnaout   | 13.11.2019
Netanyahu vows to continue attacks against Gaza

JERUSALEM 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue attacks "with no mercy" against the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The Islamic Jihad movement has "one option," namely to stop firing rockets, otherwise Israel will keep attacking it "with no mercy," said Netanyahu.

The premier added Israel is not seeking an escalation but will respond to any attacks, Israeli daily Haaretz quoted him as saying at a special Cabinet meeting.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

At least 18 people, including Abu Al-Atta and his wife, were killed since the attacks were launched against the coastal enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It added that around 50 people were injured as a result of the continued attacks.

Israeli official ambulance service, known as the Red Star of David, said 15 Israelis were injured due to the rockets launched from Gaza towards the Israeli southern areas since Tuesday.


*Bassel Barakat contributed to this report from Ankara

