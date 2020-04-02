Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East

Nearly 150 civilians killed in Syria in March: Watchdog

Victims includes children, women says Syrian Network for Human Rights

Adham Kako   | 02.04.2020
Nearly 150 civilians killed in Syria in March: Watchdog

ANKARA 

A total of 145 civilians were killed in attacks in Syria last month, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said Wednesday.  

The group said 5 children and 3 women were among the victims that included 36 who were killed by regime forces and allied militias, 14 tortured to death in regime prisons, 12 in areas occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, 19 in Russian airstrikes and two by Syrian opposition forces.

The SNHR said 76 were killed without identifying those responsible.
The watchdog estimates 707 civilians have been killed in Syria since the beginning of the year.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity, which later developed into bloody clashes and interventions from external forces, including the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Iranian militia and others.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN figures.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara


Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
COVID-19: Refugee camp near Greek capital on lockdown
Duterte asks police to 'shoot dead' lockdown violators
How COVID-19 turned into major health crisis in Iran
COVID-19: US announces $7M aid for Somalia
Australia begins animal trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Related news

Oil up as Trump talks to Saudi, Russia to end price war

Oil up as Trump talks to Saudi, Russia to end price war

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 14 YPG/PKK terrorists in NW Syria

Nearly 150 civilians killed in Syria in March: Watchdog

Russia using fake COVID-19 news to subvert West: Report

Russia using fake COVID-19 news to subvert West: Report
US, Russia energy ministers discuss oil market

US, Russia energy ministers discuss oil market
Russia confirms 440 new coronavirus cases

Russia confirms 440 new coronavirus cases