No immediate reports of casualties or damage

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Gulf of Aden No immediate reports of casualties or damage

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck the eastern Gulf of Aden early Friday, according to the Saudi Geological Survey.

The agency said in a statement on US social media company X that stations belonging to its National Seismic Monitoring Network recorded the earthquake at 12.07 am local time (2107GMT Thursday).

The earthquake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale, it added.

No immediate information was available on casualties or damage.