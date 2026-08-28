Israel continues attacks on southern Lebanon with artillery, machine-gun fire Shelling targets Houla and Wadi al-Salouqi, Lebanon's state news agency reports

Israeli forces continued attacks on southern Lebanon on Friday, using artillery and machine-gun fire to target several areas, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

The agency said Israeli artillery targeted the town of Houla and Wadi al-Salouqi.

No information was immediately available on casualties or damage.

The latest attacks come after Israeli forces intensified operations across southern Lebanon on Thursday, carrying out airstrikes, artillery shelling and ground incursions in several areas, including Mansouri and Mays al-Jabal.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since launching a new offensive on March 2, with its forces advancing into additional areas of the south.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

US-sponsored talks have since continued over implementation of the agreement, including Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment, while Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have persisted.