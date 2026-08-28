Foreign minister says resuming diplomatic track depends on Washington recognizing that 'pressure doesn't work'

Iran says putting diplomacy with US back on track 'isn't impossible' Foreign minister says resuming diplomatic track depends on Washington recognizing that 'pressure doesn't work'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that putting diplomacy with the US back on track is "not impossible," following talks with Qatar's prime minister and foreign minister in Tehran.

Araghchi said on US social media company X that he “had creative discussions” with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

"Putting diplomacy back on track isn't impossible. It hinges on U.S. understanding of one simple fact: pressure doesn't work," he said.

"The U.S. should build trust, speak respectfully, acknowledge our rights, and uphold commitments," the Iranian foreign minister added.

Sheikh Mohammed visited Tehran on Thursday as Doha continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

During the visit, he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

The talks included efforts to create conditions for the resumption of dialogue, as well as a proposed temporary joint navigational corridor through the Strait of Hormuz and mine-clearing efforts.

The visit marked the Qatari foreign minister's first trip to Iran since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes in late February.