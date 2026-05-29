President Aoun received phone call from US Secretary of State Rubio, says Lebanese presidency

Lebanese president, US secretary of state discuss ceasefire efforts, regional developments President Aoun received phone call from US Secretary of State Rubio, says Lebanese presidency

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, during which they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the wider region, as well as recent developments.

During the call, according to a Lebanese presidency statement, Aoun stressed "the need to exert all possible efforts to reach a ceasefire," describing it as "the essential entry point toward any further steps" and "a necessary path to create the appropriate conditions for addressing various pending issues and matters."

For his part, Rubio reaffirmed "the U.S. administration's commitment to continuing its efforts to uphold the outcomes of previous Washington meetings," the presidency said.

The US secretary of state also reiterated Washington's support for "Lebanon's stability, independence, sovereignty over all its territory, and its natural and full right to self-determination."

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the United States.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,324 people across the country.

The escalation comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 25 that he had instructed the military to intensify operations in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has continued to launch attacks against Israeli forces, saying it is responding to Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.