Makkah regional governor says 2026/1447 AH Hajj season witnessed 'an integrated system of security, organization and services' that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely

Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj season with over 1.7M pilgrims in 2026 Makkah regional governor says 2026/1447 AH Hajj season witnessed 'an integrated system of security, organization and services' that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely

Saudi Arabia announced Friday the successful completion of this year's Hajj season, saying an integrated system of security, organization, and services enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and peace of mind.

The announcement was made by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of the Makkah region and deputy chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, in a televised statement on the eve of the completion of the annual pilgrimage.

Prince Saud said the 2026/1447 AH Hajj season witnessed "an integrated system of security, organization and services" that allowed pilgrims to perform their rituals smoothly and safely.

Saud stressed that the success of Hajj marks not the end of the work but the beginning of new responsibilities, renewing Saudi Arabia's commitment each year to maintaining its role in serving Islam and Muslims.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics said the total number of pilgrims for this season reached 1,707,301, including 1,546,655 pilgrims from outside the kingdom representing 165 nationalities. Another 160,646 pilgrims performed Hajj from within Saudi Arabia.

The total exceeded last year's figure of 1,673,230 pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom but remained below the more than 1.83 million pilgrims recorded in 2024. The annual pilgrimage concludes on Saturday.

Hajj rituals officially began Monday with pilgrims arriving in Mina, west of Saudi Arabia, amid extensive services and security measures aimed at facilitating the pilgrimage.

The six-day Hajj season includes standing at Arafat on Tuesday, overnight stays in Muzdalifah, the symbolic stoning of satan, and the farewell circumambulation at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.