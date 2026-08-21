Israeli forces carry out huge blast between Arnoun, Kfar Tibnit after overnight strikes on Mansouri, Nabatieh areas

Israeli strikes, massive explosions rock southern Lebanon despite truce Israeli forces carry out huge blast between Arnoun, Kfar Tibnit after overnight strikes on Mansouri, Nabatieh areas

Israeli warplanes and forces carried out a series of strikes, attacks, and massive explosions across southern Lebanon from overnight into Friday afternoon, including a huge two-stage blast between Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit, despite US-mediated framework agreement, Lebanese state media reported.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes struck the town of Mansouri after 2 am local time early Friday (2300GMT Thursday), while a series of powerful explosions were also reported in the area, with blasts heard across several villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Israeli forces also carried out explosions in the towns of Hadatha and al-Tiri in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency.

Israeli warplanes also conducted mock air raids over the city of Tyre and surrounding villages and towns overnight.

Separately, a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Ali al-Taher hill on the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, as well as areas around Dabsha hill and Dawhat Kfar Remman.

The strikes were accompanied by Israeli artillery shelling that also targeted Ali al-Taher hill, NNA said.

In a later development, NNA said Israeli forces carried out a massive explosion Friday afternoon in two stages in the area between the towns of Arnoun and Kfar Tibnit.

The blast caused a huge sound that echoed across several towns in southern Lebanon, the agency reported.

On Friday morning, intermittent Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the outskirts of the town of Mayfadoun, in the direction of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to NNA.

The latest attacks come amid continuing tensions between Israel and Lebanon following the outbreak of a new round of hostilities on March 2.

Israel launched extensive attacks on Lebanon on March 2, saying they were aimed at Hezbollah targets, while Hezbollah responded with attacks against Israel.

The escalation effectively shattered the ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024 and triggered renewed Israeli military operations across Lebanon.

Since then, US-led diplomatic efforts have sought to reach new security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon, including discussions on Israeli withdrawals, security along the border and areas where Hezbollah’s armed presence would be restricted.

Lebanon has demanded an end to Israeli attacks and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, while Israel has tied further withdrawals and security arrangements to steps aimed at preventing Hezbollah from maintaining a military presence near its border.