Yemeni forces target Houthi equipment, commander in western Yemen 5th Military Region says heavy equipment, fortification machinery, and Houthi command position targeted

Yemeni government forces said Friday they targeted heavy equipment and machinery used by the Houthi group to build fortifications, as well as a Houthi command position, in western Yemen, state-run media reported.

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ 5th Military Region targeted heavy equipment and excavation machinery used by the Houthis to construct fortifications, according to Saba TV.

In a separate operation, government forces targeted a position where a Houthi commander and his escorts were present, according to the broadcaster.

No details were immediately available on casualties or the exact locations of the operations.

The developments come amid heightened military activity between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis along several front lines.

In recent days, government forces have reported strikes against Houthi positions and movements, while accusing the group of targeting military and civilian areas with drones and missiles.

In 2014, the Iran-backed Houthis overran much of the country, including Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

This was followed by several years of war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023, ​​​​​​​the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities, carrying out missile attacks on Israel and Israel-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The latest uptick in fighting – coupled with the ongoing Iran-US conflict – has revived fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the impoverished Gulf country.