Israeli army shells western Daraa countryside in Syria

The Israeli army shelled areas in the western countryside of Daraa in southern Syria on Friday amid continued escalation in the region, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of the town of Jamla in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western Daraa countryside, while Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew intensively over the area.

Four artillery shells fell into agricultural areas and near residential neighborhoods, causing panic among residents, the agency added.

No casualties or significant material damage were reported.

The latest Israeli violations came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa that negotiations with Israel to reach a security deal had not reached a dead end but were facing difficulties over Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence on Syrian territory.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and moved to occupy the buffer zone along the frontier.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment, and ammunition.