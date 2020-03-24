Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Middle East

Israel detains four Palestinians for virus disinfection

Workers were attempting to prevent spread of COVID-19

Ali Murat Alhas   | 24.03.2020
ANKARA

Israeli police have detained four Palestinians who were spraying disinfectants on public facilities in Jerusalem in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.  

According to information from witnesses, the workers were detained near the Bab al-Asbat gate and taken to a police station in Al-Khalil. Police also seized their disinfection equipment. 

On March 16, Israeli intelligence detained 12 Palestinians who were disinfecting facilities in eastern Jerusalem. 

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.  

There are 381,293 confirmed cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 16,500, while over 101,000 people have recovered. 

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas

