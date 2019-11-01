Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Politics, Middle East

Iraq's Sistani rejects foreign intervention in protests

Prominent Shia cleric decries using unjustified violence against peaceful protesters

Amir al-Saadi   | 01.11.2019
Iraq's Sistani rejects foreign intervention in protests

BAGHDAD

Prominent Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani on Friday decried using violence against peaceful protests and expressed his rejection to foreign interventions in Iraq.

"No person, group or party with certain ideology, regional or international side has the right to confiscate the will of Iraqi people or impose an opinion on them," al-Sistani stressed in a Friday sermon read by his representative Ahmed Al-Safi in Karbala.

He called on the authorities to refrain from using violence against demonstrators to avoid "slipping into internal fight".

The cleric reiterated rejection to the use of unjustified violence against peaceful protesters.

At least 250 people have been killed in Iraq in October during protests, according to local human rights groups.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - Turkey and Russia: Back to where we left off 100 years ago
UK election may spur new political crisis
Arab League: Of lies and faulty narratives
Turkey's military capacity turned the tables in Syria
Opposition to Turkey reflects Arab League’s hypocrisy

Related news

Algerian protesters mark 65th independence anniversary

Algerian protesters mark 65th independence anniversary

Iraqi gov't not serious to stop violence: Rights group

Gaza Strip: Israeli army injures 59 Palestinians

Palestinians rally for weekly demonstrations in Gaza

Palestinians rally for weekly demonstrations in Gaza
Iraq's Sistani rejects foreign intervention in protests

Iraq's Sistani rejects foreign intervention in protests
Lebanon’s president calls for civil state

Lebanon’s president calls for civil state