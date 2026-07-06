Authorities say cash, 5 kilograms of gold discovered during investigation into former deputy oil minister, bringing total assets seized to more than $121 million

Iraq seizes $20 million hidden in water bottles in corruption probe Authorities say cash, 5 kilograms of gold discovered during investigation into former deputy oil minister, bringing total assets seized to more than $121 million

Iraqi authorities have seized about $20 million in cash and 5 kilograms of gold hidden inside plastic water bottles during an ongoing corruption investigation involving former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili, the country's Supreme Judicial Council said Monday.

An investigating judge at the Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption ordered the seizure of an additional 25 billion Iraqi dinars (about $19 million) and $1 million in cash, the council said in a statement carried by the state news agency INA.

Authorities also confiscated gold jewelry weighing about 5 kilograms as part of the investigation into Jumaili and other suspects linked to the case, the council said.

The investigating judge said the operation followed an extensive effort to trace financial proceeds generated through irregularities in projects carried out by the suspect and others involved in the case.

The cash was concealed inside plastic water bottles hidden in Jumaili's home in Tikrit, the council added.

The latest seizure brings the total assets confiscated in the investigation to 127 billion Iraqi dinars (about $97 million) and $24 million in cash, in addition to real estate, vehicles, and the seized gold, according to the council.

It said the investigation remains ongoing and that authorities continue to pursue other suspects until all legal procedures are completed.

Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of dozens of suspects last week in major financial and administrative corruption cases, including lawmakers and government officials whose legal immunity had been lifted.

The arrests followed statements made during the investigation involving Jumaili, who was dismissed from his post on June 2, 2026, over allegations of wasting public funds and awarding illegal contracts.