Iranian president orders restoration of internet access to pre-protest level: Report Nationwide protests swept Iran in late December and January amid mounting economic pressure

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday ordered the restoration of the internet service to the level in place before protests erupted in the country in January, Mehr News Agency reported.

Nationwide protests swept Iran in late December and escalated in January following a sharp depreciation of the rial against the US dollar amid mounting economic pressure.

Authorities imposed broad internet restrictions and temporary nationwide shutdowns during the unrest in an effort to curb communications and the spread of protest-related content.

Iranian officials said 3,117 people were killed in the protests, while some human rights organizations have estimated the death toll at up to 7,000.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged public discontent but accused the US and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest through sanctions and pressure to incite instability to justify foreign interference and regime change.