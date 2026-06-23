Iran says technical talks with US concluded in Switzerland Tehran says 4-party negotiations agreed on future framework, working groups and implementation mechanisms for Islamabad memorandum

Iran announced early Tuesday the conclusion of technical talks with the US in Burgenstock, Switzerland, as part of Qatari- and Pakistani-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the US-Israel-Iran war.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Iran's technical negotiating team, said the four-party talks concluded with an agreement on arrangements for future negotiations, including working groups and implementation mechanisms, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Gharibabadi said the discussions followed a high-level committee meeting held Sunday to monitor implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding — a framework agreement to end the war signed virtually by the US and Iranian presidents on June 17 — which continued into Monday.

"Technical discussions were held to determine the implementation mechanisms of the memorandum of understanding and the statement issued at the conclusion of the high-level meeting, and the necessary understandings were reached," he said.