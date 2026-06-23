Israeli tanks enter southern Syria's Quneitra as forces detain, release local man Israeli military moves into Tel Abu Qubais area amid near-daily incursion in southern Syria

Two Israeli tanks accompanied by soldiers advanced into Syria's southern Quneitra province, while Israeli forces also detained and later released a Syrian man in the same area, Alikhbariah TV reported Tuesday.

The tanks moved into the Tel Abu Qubais area in southern Quneitra countryside, according to the broadcaster.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces detained a young man from the village of Ain Zivan during raids and searches of several homes. The man, detained around midnight, was subsequently released.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches and detentions, Syrian media reported.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and military offensives inside Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.