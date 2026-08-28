Mohsen Rezaei accuses Netanyahu of using claim to deceive, frighten US president

Iran’s security chief dismisses alleged plot against Trump’s son as ‘fabricated propaganda’ Mohsen Rezaei accuses Netanyahu of using claim to deceive, frighten US president

Tehran on Thursday rejected reports of an alleged Iranian plot targeting US President Donald Trump’s son, calling the claims “fabricated propaganda,” according to Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei described the allegations as “Netanyahu’s tricks,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The claim that there is a plot against Trump’s son is nothing but a big lie designed by Netanyahu to deceive and frighten the US president,” he said.

His remarks came after Iran’s state broadcaster recently aired an AI-generated video containing information about the residence and movements of Barron Trump, the US president’s youngest son, in New York.

The video, aired by Iran’s Channel 3, was widely interpreted as threatening Barron Trump with assassination.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Iran retaliated by targeting US military positions and assets in Arab countries aligned with Washington.

Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in Islamabad on June 18 following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar aimed at ending hostilities and paving the way for negotiations.

Implementation of the agreement has since faced difficulties, with Tehran accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments. The US resumed military attacks on Iran in July, prompting further Iranian retaliatory strikes.