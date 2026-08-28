'Will be opening in a few weeks. Will be a beauty. No vandals please,' Trump quotes Interior Department's Greg Wischer

Trump says Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool undergoing cleanup, set to reopen in weeks 'Will be opening in a few weeks. Will be a beauty. No vandals please,' Trump quotes Interior Department's Greg Wischer

US President Donald Trump said on Friday the National Park Service is carrying out extensive maintenance on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and expects the landmark to reopen in the coming weeks.

Trump shared comments from Greg Wischer of the Interior Department, who said he visited the Reflecting Pool and documented ongoing work to restore the iconic Washington landmark.

“I visited the Reflecting Pool this morning, and pictures are included below of the pool reflecting and the American Flag Blue color.

"As you can tell, many of the photos posted in the New York Times articles were taken after the largest fireworks show in history—which had launch points alongside the pool—deposited significant debris in the pool," Trump said on Truth Social, quoting Wischer.

The Reflecting Pool has been partially refilled as part of efforts to flush its water-piping system, according to Wischer. He said the system had not undergone work in more than a decade and that more than half of its 58 water-supply ports were so clogged that they were considered nonfunctioning.

“This work is ongoing,” Wischer said, adding that officials waited until after July 4 to begin the work.

“Coming out great!” he said.

The National Park Service has also cleaned the granite surrounding the Reflecting Pool for the second time, pressure-washed sidewalks and removed several hazardous trees near the landmark, according to Wischer.

The Reflecting Pool, stretching between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, is among the most recognizable landmarks on the National Mall and a frequent site for major national events, demonstrations and celebrations.

“Will be opening in a few weeks. Will be a beauty. No vandals please," Trump quoted Wischer as saying.

