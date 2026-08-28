Emergency Lawyers group says dozens injured in attack, with no immediate comment from army or RSF

8 civilians killed in drone strike in Sudan’s North Kordofan: Rights group Emergency Lawyers group says dozens injured in attack, with no immediate comment from army or RSF

Eight civilians were killed and dozens injured in a drone strike on the Um Sharu area of Sodari locality in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, a Sudanese rights group said Friday.

The independent Emergency Lawyers group said in a statement that a drone targeted civilians Thursday while they were traveling in the area, killing eight and injuring dozens, according to an initial documented toll.

The strike also destroyed four civilian vehicles, the group said, adding that the drone returned and targeted civilians again as they attempted to evacuate the wounded.

Emergency Lawyers said there was no military presence in the area and that no armed clashes were taking place at the time.

The group condemned the attack, warning that it would further worsen civilian suffering and deprive the wounded of necessary medical care.

It said the attack constituted “a violation of international humanitarian law” and could amount to a war crime.

The group did not identify who was responsible for the strike, while there was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as of 1200GMT.

Sudan’s three Kordofan states — North, West and South — have witnessed clashes between the army and the RSF since Oct. 25.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by a war between the army and the RSF that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.