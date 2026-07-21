Tehran says it targeted US troop complex in Jordan, Amazon-linked infrastructure in Bahrain, as well as drone strikes on Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, Kuwait's Al Zour power station

Iran claims strikes on US-linked targets in Jordan, Bahrain Tehran says it targeted US troop complex in Jordan, Amazon-linked infrastructure in Bahrain, as well as drone strikes on Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base, Kuwait's Al Zour power station

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday it carried out strikes on US-linked targets in Jordan and Bahrain, while the Iranian army claimed separate drone attacks on Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base and Kuwait's Al Zour power station.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted a complex housing US forces in Jordan's Al-Rukban area, claiming several US soldiers were killed.

Separately, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted central data infrastructure belonging to the US company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles, semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a statement, the IRGC also claimed that the targeted Amazon infrastructure in Bahrain was destroyed.

The Iranian army said it targeted the US-operated Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with drones, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Iran's Mehr News Agency separately reported that Iranian forces carried out a drone strike on Kuwait's Al Zour power station.

There was no immediate comment from Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, the US, or Amazon on the Iranian claims.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.