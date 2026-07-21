6 more Gazans killed in Israeli attacks targeting residential apartment and civilian car, taking Tuesday’s toll to 12

Israeli strike wipes out entire Palestinian family of 6 in Gaza despite ceasefire 6 more Gazans killed in Israeli attacks targeting residential apartment and civilian car, taking Tuesday’s toll to 12

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday, including an entire family of six after Israeli forces bombed their house in Gaza City despite an ongoing ceasefire, medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams initially recovered the bodies of a mother and her four children after an Israeli strike targeting an apartment in the Al-Samer area.

A medical source said the children killed in the attack were aged between 6 and 13.

According to the source, the bodies of the victims arrived at the Al-Shifa Hospital burned.

Their father was later confirmed dead in the same attack.

Gaza’s Civil Defense said its teams extinguished a large fire at the family home after the Israeli strike.

In another attack, four more Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli drone struck a residential apartment in central Gaza City, another medical source said.

Two Palestinians were also killed when an Israeli strike hit a civilian car northeast of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source added.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas southeast of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, while military vehicles stationed nearby opened heavy fire.

In central Gaza, Israeli vehicles pushed around 100 meters into the Abu Ghraba area east of Deir al-Balah, accompanied by a military bulldozer, opening heavy fire and razing land before withdrawing several hours later, according to local sources and eyewitnesses.

The Israeli military occupies more than 70% of the enclave, up from 53% under the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement, Israeli officials said.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,168 Palestinians and injuring 3,798 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since Israel's genocide began on Oct. 8, 2023, nearly 73,300 Palestinians have been killed and 174,000 injured, while 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.